Celebrities are often under the radar but when it comes to Salman Khan, he doesn’t care about anyone. The superstar has always been unfiltered, whether it was calling out Priyanka Chopra over quitting Bharat mid-way or his remark on feeling like a r*ped woman during the Sultan shoot. But it was once that he shut down a reporter who questioned him about performing at a political event. Scroll below for all the details.

It was back in 2014 that many Bollywood celebrities performed at the Samajwadi Party’s Saifai Mahotsav. The list included the likes of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit among others. It left many tails wagging and even Shah Rukh Khan came forward to defend his colleagues.

A video is going viral on Bolly Blinds N Gossip where Salman Khan could be seen answering a reporter who raised questions on him performing at the political event. In an aggressive tone, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor could be heard saying, “Aapko isse kya aitraaz hai (what objection do you have). Don’t worry about my moral responsibility. I know my moral responsibilities very well. I have gone there to perform to raise money. I am an actor.”

Salman Khan continued, “Ab main uss paise ko jalaun, faadu, naach me uda dun, gareebo mein baatun (now I burn my money, tear it or throw it during a dance performance), that is my thing. I have paid my taxes. I can do whatever I want to do with that money.”

The old video reminded many of Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly’s famous line “main ghumu firu nachu gau…” Many praised and supported Salman Khan for schooling the reporter for something related to his personal choice.

