Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday is currently on the promotional spree of her most-anticipated film Liger. Co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson in cameo, the film is bankrolled by Karan Johar and helmed by Puri Jagannadh. After treating fans with multiple posters and teasers, the makers dropped the official trailer of the film taking the social media by storm. While who’s who have been lauding the first rushes, the lead actor have been going places for the promotion of their film.

For the unversed, the Ananya and Vijay kick-started the promotional spree with Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7 and the video grabbed eyeballs for all the right reasons.

During the promotions, Ananya Panday has been serving us with some major fashion goals. For her latest event, the actress dressed up looking like a supermodel in cut-out dress. Recently, the Liger actress opted for a blue cut-out body hugging dress with straps and halter-neck. She paired her hot dress with a matching floral pumps.

Letting her eyes do all the talking, she let her hazel brown wavy hair drown while opting for a bronze make up. Check her hot photos below:

Ananya Panday recently shared a couple of photos with Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda twinning in black. While the diva wrote black bralette blouse with black lehenga and sheer dupatta, the Arjun Reddy star opted for a black kurta with white strap on the shoulders.

On the work front, Ananya Panday recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Liger is slated to hit the screens on August 25.

