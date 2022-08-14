Rihanna is a fashion queen – and there is no arguing that fact. The ‘Umbrella’ singer not only gave us some memorable fashion looks in the past but her pregnancy outings too were s*xy, stunning and trendy AF. While we still aren’t over the looks she treated us to while with child, the Fenty designer’s post-pregnancy style game is also on point.

Having given birth to her and A$AP Rocky’s first child on May 19, 2022, the Barbadian singer still has some lingering post-pregnancy weight. But that hasn’t stopped her from putting her best fashion foot forward and this was more than visible from her recent outing with her boyfriend in LA. Scroll down to see her looking fierce and fabulous.

On Friday, August 12, Rihanna looked s*xy, gorgeous and like a fashion icon when she was spotted on her way to a dinner date with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. While the rapper looked stylish dressed in casuals – a white cartooned/graphic tee under a brown plaid shirt, distressed baggy jeans, a purplish-blue cap and Addidas x Gucci footwear, it was RiRi who impressed us all out.

Rihanna showed off her post-pregnancy in a vintage graphic RZA t-shirt that she paired with R13’s ripped mini denim skirt. The ‘Unapologetic’ singer styled this fierce look with Y/Project’s Spring 2023 thigh-high boots (they are massive both in height and volume), a vintage Gucci bag with a snakeskin colour and texture and black shades. She accessorized with a couple of bracelets, rings, earrings and a chain. Lovely right?

Another wow aspect of RiRi slaying this look where her pregnancy fat is still visible is her hairdo and makeup. Staying true to her fashion icon title, the Fenty designer opted for bold red lips and her hair in two small buns (and then it running free past her shoulders).

Take a look at some pictures of Rihanna rocking her pregnancy weight in a graphic tee, ripped mini-skirt and thigh-high boots here:

