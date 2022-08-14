Johnny Depp Lawyer Camille Vasquez Supported Amber Heard In Her Closing Argument? Clip From The Same Now Goes Viral

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal clash made multiple headlines while it was on trial at a court in Fairfax County, Virginia from April 11, 2022, to June 1, 2022. While the case ended with the Jury going in favour of Johnny and awarding Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from Heard, it also introduced the world to lawyer Camille Vasquez.

Camille became a fan favourite for the way she fought tooth and nail and cross-questioned Amber in court and led her client to victory. However, now a clip from Camille’s closing argument is going viral as Heard’s supporters note she has supported the Aquaman actress in it. As per the clip, the lawyer accidentally called Depp an abuser. Read on for more.

As reported by cinemablend, a clip from Camille Vasquez’s closing argument in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case is now going viral. In it, the lawyer accidentally calls her client an ‘abuser.’ The comment seems to be a slip-up as the crux of her speech painted Depp as the person who was abused and the one who inflicted violence. The comment that has caught Heard’s supporters’ attention is when the lawyer says “…“never thought she would have to face” before she seemingly trips over her words and finishes with “her abuser.” The clip is going viral as part of a Twitter thread in support of Amber Heard.

While this slip-up is what’s going viral now, Camille Vasquez in the remaining closing argument points out “there is an abuser in this courtroom, but not Mr Depp. And there is a victim of domestic abuse in this court room but it is not Ms Heard.” In her closing argument Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case, Vasquez also noted that witnesses while under oath said that her client had dealt with “persistent verbal, physical and emotional abuse by Ms. Heard during their relationship.” However, these parts haven’t been going viral

Speaking to Newsweek, a source who is reportedly close to Camille Vasquez confirmed she was meant to say ‘abuse victim’ in that portion of her speech. Well, we guess it was a slip as this wasn’t the only time the lawyer trips over her words. In the same video, Vasquez is seen tripping once more when she unintendedly shared a double negative while saying “she never thought she would never” before attempting to it cut short and finishing with, “have her supposed mountain of evidence vetted.”

Watch Camille Vasquez’s closing argument in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case here (at 1:45 you will see the slip happen)

