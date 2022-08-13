Our minds were blown completely after many of us witnessed Joaquin Phoenix create magic on screen with his version of Joker in the blockbuster 2019 release film Joker. We all are now eagerly waiting for the release of its sequel Joker 2: Folie à Deux playing while it will also star Lady Gaga.

For the unversed, it was earlier revealed that Joker’s sequel was on the cards and that the team was preparing for its production. Joaquin will be reprising his role as Arthur/Joker in the film while Lady Gaga would be sharing screen space with him as his crime partner Harley Quinn.

It was also revealed that Joaquin Phoenix was charging a whopping amount of $20 Million for starring in Joker 2: Folie à Deux, even though fans claimed that the actor deserved way more for his role. The sequel of the film is reportedly being made on the budget of a jaw-dropping price of $15O million. Now according to fresh scoops, Lady Gaga who is all set to play the role of Harley Quinn too will be charging a whopping amount for her part.

As per the media outlet Variety, Lady Gaga is going to make a huge sum of USD 10 million for Joker: Folie à Deux playing the role of Harley Quinn. Isn’t that just insanely amazing!

The first part, which is Joker, was said to be made on a budget of $55 to $70 million and Joaquin had charged around $4.5 million for his role in the film. But if the recent reports of the budget increase and hike in Joaquin’s price with Gaga herself charging such a high price, then we definitely are in for a treat. It is also said that the sequel would be a musical and we just can’t wait anymore to see the chaotic magic unfold.

