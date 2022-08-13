Korena boy band BTS is one of the most famous pop-culture bands in the entire world. While the singers – namely RM, Jin, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook – are famous for their extremely hard-working nature and their charismatic personalities on stage, they too had controversial moments in their careers.

Talking about the same, the band’s eldest member Jin was once spotted in the middle of a condom controversy. Read on to know the whole scandal.

Well, back when BTS had made their debut, Kim Seokjin aka Jin was roped into a controversy which involved a pack of condoms. It so happened that Jin had uploaded an image where he was seen having food in his dormitory. As per Indiatvnews.com, the image was reportedly from the cooking tutorials he made at the time. What caught the ARMY‘s attention at the time was a pack of XL-size condoms placed behind the singer and this made the social media platform go completely crazy.

The image instantly went viral with ARMY and netizens on social media mocking the boy band and Jin for the same. The image had caught so much attention from the audience that the band’s management company had to step up and give an explanation for the same. The “Big Hit Entertainment” company had disclosed in an official statement that the king-sized condom was nothing but a present sent to the singer by a fan.

Check out the image below

How can you forget about the infamous king size condom Jin accident which was the first ever scandal of bts lol pic.twitter.com/F54rPdfiKx — paula (@matmakline) December 30, 2019

Talking about their debut, BTS boys made their entry into the pop industry back in 2013 with their single “No More Dream.” Since then the boys went on to deliver one hit track after another with songs like Dynamite, Butter and many more.

On the work front, the BTS band had recently announced their hiatus as a group as they wanted to start focusing on their individual careers.

