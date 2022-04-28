Singer Rihanna and beau A$AP Rocky have been hitting the headlines a lot lately. From Riri’s alleged breakup to her rapper boyfriend’s recent arrest, both the duo have been making news for all the wrong reasons lately. Read on to know the latest scoop on the couple!

Amidst all this, earlier it was claimed that Riri who is now expecting, was about to hold a baby shower with her boyfriend but had to cancel the plan after all the recent mishaps.

However, according to the latest reports, it’s now been claimed that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have actually hosted a private baby shower and it was attended by their close friends only. Yes, you have read that absolutely right.

Amidst the reports of not having a baby shower, it looks like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have already hosted one. According to the reports by HipHollywood, Riri‘s baby shower was a rave-themed bash.

Speaking more about the baby shower, the reports also claim that both of them wanted the bash to be a very hush-hush affair, due to which they made sure no one attended it through pictures or videos and spread it on the Internet. The intimate baby shower was a rave-themed bash and had guests wearing neon ensembles for it. The reports also claim that the attendees were made to wear custom t-shirts which read, “I Went To Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.” The t-shirt also apparently had Riri and Rocky’s childhood photos printed on them.

The photos from this said private baby shower has yet not been uploaded either by Riri or by A$AP . However, the bash sounds incredibly good, doesn’t it?

Are you excited to see pictures from Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s private baby shower? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

