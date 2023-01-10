Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and is known for his abundant talent and good looks. Popularly known as the Greek God of the Indian film industry, the actor recently celebrated his birthday on 10th January. The actor has more often been in the headlines for his personal life than his professional. Currently, he is dating Saba Azad, and the two are often spotted in the city and do not shy away from PDA.

Hrithik and Sussanne Khan got a divorce in 2014, but they have always been there for their sons, and they share a good bond with Saba as well. Recently on the occasion of his birthday, the WAR actor gave a hint at his and Saba’s future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship has been quite stable for some time, and as per a report by Bollywood Life, the couple might now take it to the next level, which is marriage. As per their news, a source close to the couple revealed that they are confident about each other and are at a space where his sons have also accepted Saba as a part of their family and as a stepmother. They even went on a vacation together to ring in the new year recently, and both his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan are quite close to the actress, even call her their ‘cool buddy.’

The source close to them also revealed that the two are planning to tie the knot by the end of this year in a hush-hush way. The report also mentioned that since both Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have prior commitments towards their work, they are planning first to wrap up their work and then go for a long vacation after the wedding. The insider also mentioned that Sussanne Khan would also be a part of the wedding.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will be seen with Deepika Padukone in his next, titled Fighter, which will also star Anil Kapoor in it.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Is Shanaya Kapoor In Love? Insider Exposes The Mystery Man Who’s Been Her ‘Plus-One’ To Every Bollywood Party!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News