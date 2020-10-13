Kangana Ranaut: “Sonia Sena Is Behaving Worse Than Babur Sena”

In a fresh attack on Tuesday, actress Kangana Ranaut claimed the Maharashtra government is being run by goons. She also took a dig at Congress President Sonia Gandhi, whose party is part of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra.

“Nice to know Gunda government is being questioned by Honourable Governor sir, Gundas have opened bars and restaurants but strategically keeping temples shut. Sonia Sena is behaving worse than Babur Sena,” Kangana tweeted.

Her post comes as a reaction to the row between Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, over the issue of reopening temples in the state.

Making a case for permitting people to visit temples — closed since lockdown was clamped on March 23 — the Governor had asked Thackeray: “You have been a strong votary of Hindutva… Have you turned ‘secular’ yourself, the term which you hated?”

“It is ironic that while on one hand, the state government has permitted the opening of bars, restaurants and beaches, on the other hand our Gods and Goddesses have been condemned to stay in the lockdown,” Governor Koshyari said.

In response, Thackeray said what the Governor mentioned about ‘Hindutva’ was absolutely correct.

“However, I don’t need a certificate on Hindutva from anybody, nor do I have to learn it from anyone. Those giving a warm welcome to people who compare my state and its capital (Mumbai) with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir don’t fit in my Hindutva,” Thackeray declared.

Hitting back at the Governor’s comments on Thackeray’s ‘secular’ credentials, the Shiv Sena President asked: “Are you implying that merely opening temples is ‘Hindutva’ and keeping them shut is being ‘secular’?”

Last month, Kangana was involved in a war of words with the ruling Shiv Sena leaders, after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and the administration to Taliban.

