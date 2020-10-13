Kangana Ranaut Reacts On Controversial Tanishq Ad, Says It Glorifies Love Jihad & Sexism

Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking boldly about the issues that bother her. Recently the actress has shared her thoughts on Jewellery brand Tanishq ad. The 45-second ad for Ekatvam (Oneness) jewellery line has been reportedly removed after being viciously trolled online. In the ad, we see a Muslim family celebrating a traditional South Indian baby shower ceremony for their pregnant daughter-in-law.

Where some people like Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Divya Dutta and Richa Chadha think that the ad was beautiful, there is a section of people who believes that the ad was inappropriate. Read the full article to know more.

The advertisement was released on October 9. Tanishq has not released a statement till now, but Twitter users are divided into two groups. Kangana Ranaut thinks that the ad glorifies “love jihad and sexism”.

The actress took to Twitter and wrote, “The concept wasn’t as much a problem as the execution was,the fearful Hindu girl apologetically expressing her gratitude to her in-laws for the acceptance of her faith, Isn’t she the woman of the house? Why is she at their mercy? Why so meek and timid in her own house? Shameful.”

Kangana Ranaut’s other tweet reads, “This advert is wrong on many levels, Hindu bahu is living with the family for significant amount of time but acceptance happens only when she is carrying their heir. So what is she just a set of ovaries? This advert does not only promote love-jihad but also sexism #tanishq.”

The concept wasn’t as much a problem as the execution was,the fearful Hindu girl apologetically expressing her gratitude to her in-laws for the acceptance of her faith, Isn’t she the woman of the house? Why is she at their mercy? Why so meek and timid in her own house? Shameful. https://t.co/LDRC8HyHYI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

While actresses like Divya Dutta and Richa Chadha came in support of the ad, Divya Dutta wrote, “Yes it’s my voice. It s sad it’s taken off air. I loved it.”

Yes it’s my voice. It s sad it’s taken off air. I loved it https://t.co/uWyPzbfHUd — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 13, 2020

Richa Chadha wrote, “ It’s a beautiful ad.”

Shashi Tharoor wrote, “So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of

@TanishqJewelry for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world — India?”

So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of ⁦@TanishqJewelry⁩ for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world — India? pic.twitter.com/cV0LpWzjda — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 13, 2020

What’s your opinion on the matter? Do you support Kangana Ranaut or others? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

