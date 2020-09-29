Kangana Ranaut Calls Uddhav Thackeray ‘World’s Most Incompetent CM’, Says “Mumbai Is Under Gunda Raj”

The feud between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena is still on, and the actor misses no chance to take a dig on them. In the latest turn of events, Ranaut lashed out at the Mumbai Police for YouTuber Saahil Chaudhary’s arrest. While calling Uddhav Thackeray an incompetent Chief Minister, she said that the city is under Gunda Raj. Below are all the deets about the same.

Saahil Chaudhary was taken in 3-day judicial custody by the crime branch for questioning the Maharashtra Government in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. An FIR was filed against the YouTuber, which led to the Police taking this step. Kangana shared the same news piece and asked if questioning the CM is a crime.

In her Tweet regarding the same, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “What is this gunda raaj going on in Mumbai? No one can question world’s most incompetent CM and his team? What will they do to us? Break our houses and kill us? @INCIndia who is answerable for this? #istandwithsaahilchoudhary”.

What is this gunda raaj going on in Mumbai? No one can question world’s most incompetent CM and his team? What will they do to us? Break our houses and kill us? @INCIndia who is answerable for this? #istandwithsaahilchoudhary https://t.co/sthXJK0jzl — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

Later Kangana Ranaut also said how the Mumbai Police was quick in taking action against Saahil Chaudhary, but are still to do anything on Payal Ghosh’s FIR. She wrote, “Somebody random files an FIR against Saahil for questioning Maha Government’s work which is his democratic right and Shaahil is jailed immediately but #PayalGhosh has filed an FIR against #AnuragKashyap many days ago for rape but he is roaming free. Kya hai yeh sab @INCIndia ?”

Somebody random files a FIR against Saahil for questioning Maha Government’s work which is his democratic right and Shaahil is jailed immediately but #PayalGhosh has filed a FIR against #AnuragKashyap many days ago for rape but he is roaming free. Kya hai yeh sab @INCIndia ? https://t.co/B2S7VhlQDB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

Payal Ghosh who was backed by Kangana Ranaut has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. As per Ghosh, the filmmaker forced himself on her.

Supporting Payal Ghosh’s claims, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Anurag is very much capable of doing what #PayalGhosh suggesting, he cheated on all his partners, self admittedly has never been monogamous. Phantom was full of womanisers, many #MeToo accused, I supported those victims before also, and liberals started smear campaigns against me”.

As for Kangana Ranaut’s feud with Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray, It all began with the BMC demolishing an unauthorised part of her Mumbai office. Kangana had also called out the CM in a video post the incident.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor Can Take A Sigh Of Relief In Drug Case, Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube