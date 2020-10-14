Bigg Boss 14: Gautam Gulati, Rashami Desai & Asim Riaz To Become The Next Toofani Seniors

Bigg Boss 14 is very different than the other seasons with the introduction of Toofani seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. With these 3 creating troubles for all the freshers, the season is turning out to be more interesting day by day. But, it was informed beforehand that these 3 seniors would be in the house for a span of only 14 days. With what we hear, ex Bigg Boss contestants Rashami Desai, Gautam Gulati and Asim Riaz might step in their shoes.

Advertisement

The controversial reality show has a different concept this year. The contestants of this season have come with a TBC (To Be Confirmed) tag. Yes, these people will have to remove this tag from themselves and be confirmed. This task is bestowed upon to the seniors. With the new seniors stepping in this might turn out to be exciting.

Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan have been rocking it in the house, but soon they will be leaving the house. By the end of this week, we will see them leaving the house. Now, as per a few social media pages, we will see three more toofani seniors entering the show post their exit. Yes, we are talking about Bigg Boss 13 finalists Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati will be joining them too.

However, there is no official confirmation about the same, but fans are excited to see these new seniors in the house. It will be interesting to see them ruling the house after Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan. Check out the tweet here:

Confirmed!!!#AsimRiaz to go inside bb house with #GautamGulati and #RashamiDesai. All 3 of them were spotted in FilmCity Goregaon at bb sets. — Nafis😊 (@Asim_0Fan) October 13, 2020

Earlier, it was reported that Gautam Gulati would enter the house along with Sidharth, Gauahar, and Hina, but that did not happen. It was also said that Prince Narula would be entering as a senior, but even he did not enter. Talking about the contestants this season, they have been doing good, but during the weekend ka vaar Salman Khan made them realise that they need to take a stand for themselves.

Well, do you think that Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Gautam Gulati’s entry will spice up Bigg Boss 14 more? Are you happy with this news?

Must Read: Niti Taylor’s Bold Gift For Husband Parikshit Bawa On 2nd Month Wedding Anniversary Is Making Us Say WOW!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube