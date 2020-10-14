Nishant Singh Malkhani is not one to let things go easily when it comes to performing in a task. The actor is currently locked inside the “Bigg Boss” house and he is proving himself fit for the show with each passing day.

On day 11, Bigg Boss gave an immunity task to the housemates for which they were divided into two groups. Nishant was teamed up with Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, and Rahul Vaidya. It was a farm task where they had to create a beautiful farm while protecting it from the opponents. The “Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Paayega” actor was in charge of guarding his farm and he left no stone unturned in defending it.

Before he entered the show, the actor spoke about giving his 100 percent to any task for his team. He had said, “Bigg Boss is known for its task. If you need any kind of power or immunity or any benefit, for that you and your team need to win the task so I will also try to give my 100 percent and make sure that I win every task that comes my way. Since childhood we have been playing games in a very healthy way making strategies and understanding the idea and mind of the other team and manipulating them, I think it’s all part of a healthy sportsman spirit, so I guess I will do the same in Bigg Boss house.”

When asked about his strengths, he said, “I think my weight, my intelligence. and physically I am very capable of pulling things that need a lot of strength, so I think I will be able to manage that.”

The immunity task will continue on Day 12 and going by the precap it can be said that Nishant is going to put his heart and soul in the game.

“Bigg Boss”, currently in its fourteenth season, is hosted by superstar Salman Khan. It airs on Color

