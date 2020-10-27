Saurabh Shukla: “I Don’t Try To Create A Comedy With My Characters”

Actor Saurabh Shukla has impressed many with his comic skills, but he says that he never tries creating comedy with his characters.

Advertisement

“Humour is part of everyone’s life. If you see my characters carefully, you will realise that they are very serious characters, be it in ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Raid‘, ‘Pagalpanti‘ or ‘PK’. I don’t try to create a comedy with my characters. It is the interesting life that they go through which is fun and exciting,” he said.

Advertisement

“I don’t bring demarcation between serious and funny characters, as serious people have funny moments in their lives and vice-versa. I believe this is what immortalises the characters that I have been playing so far,” he added.

Talking about “Mohabbatein”, which released on October 27, 2000, Saurabh said: “‘Mohabbatein’ is a very special film for me. Although I had a small role in the film, director Aditya Chopra was keen on casting me in the quirky yet humorous character of Kim Sharma’s father. I felt honoured when he told me that no one could have done this better than me.”

“Over the years, I have been choosing characters basis the story of a film, and ‘Mohabbatein’ had the power to influence the millennials. The film had a charm of youth and their eternal love, which is why the movie is still relatable to the present generation,” he shared.

“Mohabbatein”, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shamita Shetty, Preeti Jhangiani, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj and Jimmy Shergill, will air on Sony MAX.

Must Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Is Amused As A Contestant Revealed What He’ll Do With The Prize Money!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube