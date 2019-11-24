Pagalpanti Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Saurabh Shukla, Kriti Kharbabanda, Ileana D’Cruz, Urvashi Rautela, Inaamhulaq

Director: Anees Bazmee

What’s Good: This reminds of you good old days of Welcome, Hera Pheri, Hungama, Dhol, Dhamaal & that’s its biggest achievement

What’s Bad: It’s so loud that it might wake you up in between!

Loo Break: Sleep causes fatigue & that might not allow you to leave your cushioned seat in an air-conditioned cinema hall

Watch or Not?: Watch it to know how badly we’re missing good comedy films

As every other slapstick comedy, this one is also set in London, & I hereby formally request the UK government to stop providing subsidies to our directors. We can’t handle more. Junky (just as the content of the film) played by Arshad Warsi and Chandu (Pulkit Samrat) are brothers who are trapped with the bad luck of their best friend Raj Kishore (John Abraham). They try their hands (and bodies. Yeah, that’s what a movie like this does to you) at multiple businesses but fail every single time.

Raj Kishore’s bad luck leads to the guys hampering a 7 crore car of Mafias Wifi (Anil Kapoor) & Raja Bhai (Saurabh Shukla). All three of them are forced to work for the crime-lords in the designation of food-tasters and bodyguards. Raj Kishore’s bad-luck rubs on the crime-fam too. This leads them to owe a huge loan from Niraj Modi (Inaamhulaq) & we all know who he is (we might know where he is though). All of this leads to more nonsensical, unfunny sequences that bring anything but laughter.

Pagalpanti Movie Review: Script Analysis

There’s a scene where John says, “Yeh main kya Pagalpanti kar raha hoon, andar kyun jaa raha hoon,” and those were the exact same thoughts I had as I was getting myself checked at the security-post. I didn’t enter the cinema hall to look for a story, logic or any kind of reasoning, I watched the film for its genre which meant to make me laugh (of joy and not of despise). Anees Bazmee’s stale dialogues murder the fun leaving no trace of humour.

John Abraham’s loser angle is from Housefull, car-delivery fail is from Angry Birds 3, firecrackers’ shop burn is from Golmaal 3, the climax had major hints from Phir Hera Pheri. It’s like taking ingredients from different dishes to mess-up yours. The only major difference between Housefull 4 & Pagalpanti is, the former was funny. With this storyline and a storyline, Anees had a golden franchise in hand but alas! (or maybe there will be a Pagalpanti 2?).

Pagalpanti Movie Review: Star Performance

Arshad Warsi survives the lousy writing because of his amusingly eccentric comic timing. That’s the same reason why other actors fail to impress because this needed more than just saying your dialogues. Anil Kapoor loves to be in this zone & that’s visible with the dedication he delivers the second-rate dialogues. He’s still better than the rest.

John Abraham’s uni-dimensional comic timing needs to stop. It’s good to jump between genres, but if you’re headed towards a destination you at least need to know the right way. Despite having a robust charmer in John, it’s Pulkit who wins the award for the best looking guy among all & that’s his only achievement for the film. We’ve seen his range in the Fukrey series, but here it’s just roaming around pretending to be funny.

Saurabh Shukla gets few good one-liners and that’s about it. Inaamhulaq playing Niraj Modi gets an entertaining angle to his character and he delivers what he’s asked. All three ladies have nothing substantial to add. Kriti Kharbabanda playing a dumb cry-baby and she manages to annoy, which was in a way required.

Pagalpanti Movie Review: Direction, Music

I agree with Anees Bazmee on comedy being the toughest genre to execute, and that’s why he needs to understand that this time he failed to crack it. He got the casting right, lavish locations, good looking characters, but he messed up the screenplay, story & dialogues. Going by the title of the film, he a Green card to go all-crazy with the story instead he gets stuck into a loop of boring sequences.

Tum Par Hum Hai Atke remains the only song that clicks, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Thumka is a close second. Forget about adding value, remaining songs don’t even sound good to keep you intrigued. Sajid–Wajid’s background score is good.

Pagalpanti Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Pagalpanti tastes worse than gulping your vomit (not that someone had asked me to taste it, but neither did they ask me to watch). Apart from a couple of good jokes, there’s nothing to cherish about.

Two stars!

Pagalpanti Trailer

Pagalpanti releases on 22nd November, 2019.

