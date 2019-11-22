Pagalpanti FIRST Reviews: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor & Team Receive A Thumbs Up From The Audience

Pagalpanti starring John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela amongst others, hit the theatre screens today. The movie which is a family drama has already praises pouring in for itself, and fans can’t stop hailing their favourite actors and their collab!

The movie directed by Anees Bazmee also stars Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D’Cruz and Kriti Kharbanda in leads. Twitterati have flooded social media sites with their views.

Check out some of the first reviews of Pagalpanti below:

Gaurang Chauhan: @TheJohnAbraham, @ArshadWarsi and @PulkitSamrat complement each other quite perfectly. @AnilKapoor is a scene stealer, @saurabhshukla_s is damn funny, @kriti_official surprises in an interesting role., @Ileana_Official is good and @UrvashiRautela is fine

Yuvraj Wahi: Superb movie jaisa name wesi movie bery funny theatre me audience khoob enjoy kar rahi thi kal again night show dekhunga

Shreyash Jain: Interval ! #Pagalpanti starts illogically but then makes you laugh smoothly, especially Arshad Warsi. The only problem is lengthy runtime which makes you bore after several laugh riots. Anees Bazmee is always a good director even in worst case he is decent. #PagalpantiReview

Sagar Swarup: #PagalpantiReview @ArshadWarsi steals the show completely. Oh God! Complete laughter riot..I just love you sir Kya sher ka samna kiya hai Hahaha.. Best Comic Performance and Pure form mein.. Mazaaa aagaya!! It’s ARSHAD WARSI show all the way!!

Kabir Dev: #PagalpantiReview A brainless entertainer with a relevant message regarding big crony capitalists who run away after defaulting on loans with government compliance and support. Ahem even the name in the move of the defaulter is modi lol. #ChowkidarChorHai

Sachin: Given that you judge a funny movie on basis of comedy, this movie had broken all its limits of @BazmeeAnees movies.Really enjoyed every part of film

