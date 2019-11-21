Pagalpanti Box Office Pre Release Buzz: Weak Promos & Music Affected The Movie But Comedy Genre Ensures Respectable Opening

Pagalpanti Box Office Pre Release Buzz: Anees Bazmee’s latest multistarrer comedy film Pagalpanti is all set to hit the cinemas tomorrow. The film stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D’Cruz & Urvashi Rautela in lead and is carrying decent buzz in the market.

Let’s have a look at the reach and buzz of the film in detail-

Reach

Comedy is one of the most favourite genres of Indian audience and the business comedy films have done at the Box Office in past is the proof. Pagalpanti is a multistarrer comedy film with interesting stars like John Abraham, Arshad Warsi & Anil Kapoor leading the pack. Apart from the star value of these stars helping the reach of the film, good promotions have also boosted the visibility. Trailers and Music have been average but the reach is still in a safe zone.

I’ll rate the Reach of Pagalpanti one day before its release as 6.5/10.

Buzz

If the promos and music were strong, the film could’ve garnered a huge buzz pan India but it’s still ok. The buzz for Pagalpanti is good in Tier 2 & Tier 3 areas but just about fair in Tier 1.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 4.75/10.

Overall, Pagalpanti is all set for a good start thanks to its genre and star cast. The film will get good support from small city audiences but will struggle in multiplexes. A Day 1 close to 10 crores is still very much expected from it. Even if the initial word of mouth is not encouraging, the opening day won’t be far from the mark.

