Indian Idol 11: NCW Supports Sona Mohapatra Over Anu Malik’s #MeToo Row

Indian Idol 11 has stirred a lot of controversies ever since Anu Malik has been reinstated as a judge. For the unversed, Malik was accused of sexual harassment charges by multiple women last year following the #MeToo wave, but despite it all, Sony TV brought back the singer to the show. Now, the National Commission Of Women (NCW) has got involved in the situation and sent a legal notice to the president of the channel.

A while ago, NCW took to their Twitter and shared a picture of the notice and wrote, “@NCWIndia has taken Suo-motu cognizance of a Twitter post shared by @sonamohapatra wherein its alleged @SonyTV has ignored testimonies of multiple women against a person regarding sexual harassment and made him a Judge for a talent show for youngsters on National television”

The person is Anu Malik. https://t.co/9wvD6rUl0g — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 21, 2019

Since quite a few days, Sona Mohapatra one of the accusers had been urging the Industry members along with Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development Smriti Irani to look into the situation. Now, finally NCW has taken charge and hopefully, a verdict on the entire situation will be out.

@NCWIndia has taken Suo-motu cognizance of a Twitter post shared by @sonamohapatra wherein it's alleged @SonyTV has ignored testimonies of multiple women against a person regarding sexual harassment and made him a Judge for a talent show for youngsters on National television pic.twitter.com/UvC7bx7tL9 — NCW (@NCWIndia) November 21, 2019

Furthermore, while Anu Malik’s name is missing from the letter, Sona took to her Twitter and shared about the same as, “The person is Anu Malik.”

Meanwhile, recently Anu Malik had broken his silence and termed all the charges as fake. He further shared how he’s been facing the consequences of allegedly ‘something that he hasn’t done’.

The latest reports regarding the whole issue are that Anu Malik has finally stepped down as a judge from Indian Idol season 11 after channel asked him to take an exit.

