Mirzapur Actor Vikrant Massey Is All Set To Get Engaged? Deets Inside

Vikrant Massey who made his Bollywood debut with Lootera in 2013 has come a long way with his talent. The skillful actor has done some really good films like Dil Dhadakne Do, A Death In The Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha and is all set to feature opposite Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak.

Vikrant has also worked in popular web series like Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Made In Heaven & Criminal Justice which has made him a famous name around.

However, Vikrant is recently making news for his personal life. According to the Pinkvilla report, Vikrant is all set to get engaged to the love of his life and BBB Season 1 co-star Sheetal Thakur. A source has been quoted as saying by the portal, “Vikrant and Sheetal’s Roka ceremony took place last week in a quiet intimate setting. Only close friends were in attendance for the same. Vikrant will also plan an engagement of the duo soon.”

Though Vikrant himself hasn’t confirmed the story yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant is all set to be seen in Broken But Beautiful’s season 2. Talking about the same he earlier said that he does not differentiate between working in films, television and OTT Platforms.

“I keep it simple. I have a narrowed-down approach. My output does not differentiate between television, films and OTT platforms,” said Vikrant, while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of “Broken But Beautiful Season 2“, along with co-actor Harleen Sethi and producer Ekta Kapoor.

He added: “I am happy coming on sets and doing my job and collaborating with wonderful people like Ekta (Kapoor), who recognise these things.”

