Take Inspiration From Kriti Kharbanda’s Blazing Lehenga To Design Your Wedding Dress This Season

The wedding season has kicked in and in today’s episode of “What To Wear At A Wedding”, we have Kriti Kharbanda’s gaudy lehenga that she wore during the promotions of Pagalpanti. The lehenga is a fresh look and we are sure that if you wear it at a wedding, you are surely making several heads turn.

Styled by Anisha Jain, Kriti wore an Ivory Razzmatazz appliquéd and embellished lehenga by designer Aisha Rao. The bottom was the highlight of the dress as it had very colourful and unique work done on it. The blouse was also cut from the same cloth and designed with a square neck that helped accentuate Kriti’s neck perfectly. Another highlight of the outfit was the cantaloupe tulle Corazon cutwork dupatta. The peach coloured dupatta went really well with the white lehenga.

Talking about her jewellery, Kriti ditched wearing anything on her neck. She even chose not to wear any rings in her hand. Well, that was a wise decision as the outfit is doing the talk. Kriti, however, added a pair of statement earrings with the outfit. The earring was golden chaandbalis with golden pearls hanging at the bottom.

While Kriti did not go overboard with the jewellery, she made sure that her makeup was bold. She went for Kohl eyes, dawn-tinted lips and highlighted makeup. She added a dark shade for eye shadow and shaped her eyebrows in a sharp curve.

On the work front, Kriti is enjoying the success of Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 while she gears up for the release of John Abraham starrer Pagalanti. She was also a part of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre but had to walk out of the film was certain reasons.

Her films are not just the only reason why she has been headlining the news. Kriti is in talks for her relationship with Pagalpanti co-star Pulkit Samrat as well.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!