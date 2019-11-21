Katrina Kaif Picked Up A Go-To Eye Makeup Trick From Her Younger Sister & Every Girl Should Take A Note

Katrina Kaif has always been right with her fashion choices. Every time she steps outside, she makes sure she bedazzles everyone with her stylish ensembles. The Sooryavanshi actress, who is now on a journey to become a makeup mogul, has always been very certain about her makeup as well. She recently revealed how she manages to give depth to her eye makeup and we think you should take note of her easy trick.

Katrina revealed that she picked up a trick from her youngest scientist sister and uses it to give depth to her eye makeup. She spilled the beans and said, “Apply kajal on your lid, close to your lash line, then tap a thin, flat brush into a pot of black eyeshadow powder and press it on top of your kajal line. This creates an incredible depth.”

Talking about her diet, Katrina eats food supplements derived from Acai berry and wheatgrass powder. She loves to eat boiled vegetables and tries to eat fruit every two hours. Katrina starts her day with cereals and oatmeal and has Grilled fish and brown bread with butter for lunch.

Katrina also revealed her favourite beauty brands and said that she uses Shu Uemera Skin Cleansing Beauty Oil for cleansing and removing makeup. She uses Mene & Moy Face Wash to clean her face and also applies Lancome Cleansing Milk on her face and eyes.

Talking about her product line, Katrina Kaif recently launched her make-up brand KayByKatrina, which is being loved by all. Katrina said that she always wanted to start her own make-up brand as she has ample knowledge of the subject since her modelling days.

“I always had this thought and dream more than anything to start a beauty brand. Right from the time I started as a model, make-up has always been something I have understood, I played with it a lot and I experimented a lot. It was just a natural progression,” said Katrina.

