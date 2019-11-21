Rakul Preet Singh REVEALS: “Yes, I’ve Been Hit On By A Male Co-Star”

Rakul Preet Singh’s 2019 has been pretty good as her De De Pyaar De proved to be a 100 crores success. Even her recent release Marjaavaan is doing decent business at the Box Office.

In her career so far, Rakul Preet has worked in several Bollywood, Tamil & Telugu films along with many big stars.

During a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Rakul was asked if any of her co-stars has hit on her. Replying to the question, Rakul said yes. However, she said that it was in a nice way and not a creepy one. “Yes, I have been hit on by a co-star, but in a very nice way and not a creepy way. I was just not interested,” she said.

Talking further about her response she added, “I didn’t realise it only in the first go. Then I was speaking to a friend and she was like, you do realise what was happening. Then I started giving excuses saying I was busy.”

Rakulpreet who has been cast alongside Sidharth Malhotra for the second time in Marjaavaan also opened up about her bonding with him. Rakulpreet shared that she and Sidharth are friends since Aiyaary. She revealed that at that time he was seeing someone and even during Marjaavaan his name was being linked with other co-stars, so Rakul went to him and laughingly asked, “Tera scene kya hai?”

Milap Zaveri directed Marjaavaan has earned 35.34 crores at the Box Office in 6 days.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!