Yu Karke From Dabangg 3: Salman Khan & Sonakshi Sinha Tease Us With Their Quirky Chemistry; Song Out Tomorrow!

Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar is making all the right kind of noises. After teasing the fans with a thrilling trailer and the audio soundtrack, the makers have now started to release the video songs. The first song that hit the internet was Hud Hud and now you will get to see Salman and Sonakshi’s chemistry in Yu Karke.

The song will be out tomorrow and we are sure that the fans are pretty excited to see it. Sharing the exciting news on social media, Sonakshi wrote, “Chulbul and Rajjo Pandey Kuch Yu Karke laate hain this season’s most whacky & mischievous song #YuKarkeOutTomorrow”

The song is crooned by Salman Khan along with Payal Dev. Sajid-Wajid has composed the music for the song while Hud Hud’s lyricist Danish Sabri has penned down the lyrics for this song as well. Sonakshi and Salman can be seen doing some crazy steps in the teaser of the song and we think this song is going to whacky & mischievous, as promised by Sonakshi.

Dabangg 3 also stars south star Sudeep Kiccha as the villain in the film. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film is slated to hit the theatres on December 20. In a recent conversation, the filmmaker had opened up on his experience of working on Dabangg 3. He said, “I was new to the Dabangg universe. Everyone else (in the unit) had worked in the first and second parts of the series. Of course, I had seen both the earlier films. So, I made an effort to get into the groove. Luckily for me, I didn’t fall flat.”

