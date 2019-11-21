Pagalpanti Box Office Prediction: To Take A Decent Start, Grow Well Over The Weekend

Pagalpanti Box Office Prediction: The multi starrer featuring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi amongst others, releases this Friday and is set to take a decent start at the box office. The film is an out and out comic entertainer and comes from the stable of Anees Bazmee, who is known for this genre. The film has seen good marketing and promotional push around this and from visibility standpoint, it has managed to make a mark for itself.

As for the film’s opening, it should take a decent start in the range of 8-10 crores. In fact had this been an event release and arrived on a festival or a major national holiday, the opening would have been even bigger and comfortably aimed for 15-20 crores start. However an arrival on a regular Friday means that the start would be fair and good growth can be expected over rest of the weekend.

The John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela starrer looks quite pretty in terms of the visuals and an out and out family entertainment appeal means that it would work well with children. In fact the kind of humour as indicated in the promo too is the kind that should work well with those who just want to laugh along on harmless jokes, gags and hilarious moments. If this is something that audiences grab well over the weekend, Pagalpanti could well see a good run for itself.

