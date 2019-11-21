Shahid Kapoor & Vishal Bhardwaj To Reunite For Kaminey 2! Dhan Te Nan Again?

Shahid Kapoor treated us today morning with a BTS video from his next, Jersey remake and left us more anticipated for the project. But what’s grabbing our eyeballs currently are the rumours of the actor working on the Kaminey sequel alongside director Vishal Bhardwaj.

It all started when the actor was yesterday spotted at Vishal Bhardwaj’s office and the pictures of it are viral all across the internet, fueling the rumours. Shahid could be seen super casual as he carried a grey hoodie and paired it with track pants. The duo posed all smiles for the shutterbugs but what’s making us curious is the reason behind the meet? Is it the Kaminey sequel?

Recently, there were rumours that the Kaminey director was all set for the sequel and was in talks with Shahid regarding the same. The report also stated that the director had registered the title ‘Maha Kaminey’ and was planning to start the process as soon as Shahid wraps up for the Jersey remake.

“Vishal has a script idea for a film which could take the franchise ahead and it is called Maha Kaminey. He recently applied for the title with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association. Shahid played the roles of Guddu and Charlie in the original film, and he will be continuing to reprise that role in case Vishal and he decide to work together again after Shahid wraps Jersey,” a source close to Deccan Chronicle had earlier revealed.

Post the blockbuster Kabir Singh in the first half of 2019, fans were eager to know what Shahid Kapoor’s next step in his career would be. The actor opted for Nani’s Jersey remake and Mrunal Thakur would be seen as the leading lady in the project.

Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is releasing on August 28, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!