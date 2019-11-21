Jersey Remake: Shahid Kapoor Hits The Ball Out Of The Park In This BTS Video

After resting for a while post Kabir Singh‘s super success, Shahid Kapoor has jumped into the prep sessions for his next film Jersey. Shahid Kapoor plays a cricketer in the remake of much loved Telugu film and he is making sure to make his character look as authentic as possible.

Earlier we saw Shahid Kapoor’s first look from the film and it was pretty much successful in getting the netizens intrigued.

Now Shahid Kapoor has shared a mini video clip from the prep session in which his growth as a batsman is pretty visible. A well dressed Shahid Kapoor can be seen hitting the ball out of the park and it’ll definitely make the Bollywood fans even more excited for the film. Have a look:

Meanwhile, the Super 30 and Batla House actress Mrunal Thakur has joined the Jersey remake team as she’ll be playing the love interest of Shahid.

Excited about sharing screen space with Shahid, Mrunal said: “I’m super excited to play the lead opposite Shahid in Jersey. When I saw the original film I was bowled over by its passionate emotional journey.”

“It felt like I had lived a full lifetime of experiences in those two-plus hours. So deep was the affect of the film on me that I couldn’t get it out of my heart the whole night so I immediately watched it again the next day, I can’t wait for Hindi audiences to experience a similar impact!”

