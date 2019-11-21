Sonam Kapoor Is Choosy Not Just In Terms Of Her Fashion But Also Films & Dad Anil Kapoor Is Spilling The Beans

While many have been speculating that Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has taken a break from movies after her marriage to businessman and beau Anand Ahuja to start her own family. But now, Anil Kapoor has finally decided to address these speculations and here’s what the Mr. India actor has to say.

Unlike most of her contemporaries, Sonam Kapoor has never been on a film signing spree. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress has always taken her own sweet time to pick and choose the films she feels are most relatable to her.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in a recent conversation, Anil Kapoor has been quoted saying, “It’s not the question of… family is very important (but) Sonam has always been selective. For her to balance her priorities are much easier. She always had a lot of time. After Neerja (2016), a blockbuster, she didn’t do a film for one year after that too! She waits for the right film and role to come to her, and then does it. That has really helped her balance her professional and personal career. I don’t think she has slowed down. There are a lot of films being offered to her, she has only said yes to filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s film.”

Speaking in the same notion, Anil further said, “She has always been fortunate she was in a position to be very choosy. If you see in the last 11 years of her career, she has hardly done any films. I think that’s great, if you can be choosy. She does what the heart says.”

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor recently saw a release in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti alongside an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi and Kirti Kharbanda among others. Anil Kapoor also has Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht to look forward to.

