Indian Idol 11: Music Composer Duo Ajay-Atul Sign THIS Talented Contestant For A Future Project

Music composer duo Ajay-Atul, who recently appeared as guests on “Indian Idol 11“, signed one of the show’s contestants, Jannabi Das, for a song in the future.

Although the composer duo did not specify what project Jannabi would be a part of, they promised her that she would soon be singing under their direction.

Jannabi, who hails from Delhi, performed Mere naam chin chin chu, originally sung by Geeta Dutt in the 1958 hit, “Howrah Bridge”. On listening to Jannabi’s voice, Ajay-Atul were so impressed that they immediately signed her for a new song.

The current season of “Indian Idol” i.e Indian Idol 11 is being judged by Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani.

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani, while appreciating Jannabi’s performance had said, “Whenever you perform, you rock the house. I must say you might not be able to sing like other performers, but the other performers would also be not able to sing like you. The way you perform you create a splendid atmosphere.”

The episode featuring Ajay-Atul will air on Sony TV this weekend.

