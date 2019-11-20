Nia Sharma Went Through This HUGE Sacrifice To Maintain Her Weight!

Nia Sharma has evolved to become one of the small screen’s most loved actresses and more so for her fashion choices and the awe-inspiring dressing sense. However, it has not been an easy journey for the Jamai Raja actress to always look so prim and remain in shape. In a shocking series of confessions, Nia has revealed that she had a fear of going out of shape and often starves herself to maintain her weight!

In her recent conversation with Bombay Times, Nia has made a startling revelation about she ends up fuming even if she adds one extra kilo to her bodyweight. The former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant has been quoted saying, “People have always seen me as someone who is fit and has a good figure because I have maintained myself well. But, with time, there are physiological factors that make you put on weight. For the past few years, I have suffered from the fear of getting out of shape. I was obsessed with my weight and if I put on even one kilo, I would start fretting and fuming over it.”

Nia further went on to reveal, “While I never had cheat days and followed a strict diet, there were times when I just let myself go and overindulged in food. And when I ate a lot, I would feel extremely guilty. So, I would try to throw up what I ate. This was a practice for many years, but I now realize that it is one of the worst things I did to myself. My friends Arjun (Bijlani) and Ravi (Dubey) sat me down and explained that this was not healthy. Even when I suffered from slight bloating, I would throw up deliberately. Finally, it left me feeling very weak. I would like to tell women to stop doing this if they suffer from such fears. In fact, the fear of gaining weight led me to skip my lunches and dinners. I used to only have protein shakes and work out like mad. But thankfully I am over it now.”

On the professional front, Nia Sharma is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s much loved supernatural daily soap Naagin 4. The show also has another new entrant in the form of Tashn-e-Ishq actress Jasmin Bhasin.

