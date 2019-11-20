Gangubai Kathiawadi: Here’s What Happened When Alia Bhatt Accidentally Discovered The GRAND Sets Of Her Film

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is surely one film that everyone is super excited about. Apart from the content, everyone is curious to know how Alia Bhatt will pull off the powerful character of a brothel-owner and a woman, who was also known to be the mother of underworld dons.

Everyone is well aware of SLB’s movies and its highlighting feature- the grand sets. Just like viewers get stunned after witnessing the grandeur of the movie, Alia Bhatt too was left awestruck. The movie sets have been built at Film City in Mumbai and it is learned that Alia was casually was passing by the sets when she realized that the set was of her own movie!

Regarding the same, a source close to the development reveals to Pinkvilla by quoting, “Alia Bhatt was passing by and was completely awestruck by the magnanimity of the sets. The movie set for Gangubai is not just larger than life but also a lot more grand and beautiful than Sanjay sir’s earlier films like Padmaavat and Ram Leela. There is a lot of fine detailing that has gone into the making of the set and it is bigger than what anyone would have ever since.”

Meanwhile, it was last month that Gangubai got its release date of the 11th September 2020.

“This film will have Alia Bhatt play the title role of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi. First time Bhansali Productions collaborates with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited,” an official statement from Bhansali’s office said.

While the other details related to the film are still under wraps, the Highway actresses fan certainly can’t keep calm as Gangubai is expected to show Alia Bhatt in a never seen before light!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!