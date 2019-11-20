Filhall: Akshay Kumar Helped The Nervous Nupur Sanon Get Comfortable On Sets; Here’s How

Nupur Sanon is the newest star-sister on the block! Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur had a dream debut with her music video, Filhall alongside one of the industry’s most bankable actors, Akshay Kumar. And now, the beauty has opened up about her fears when she began shooting for the musical.

Speaking to Pinkvilla in her latest interaction, Nupur said, “It was my first time acting and I was acting in front of such a big star. So, aapko lagta hai na..(so you feel) that person is so experienced and you are coming from nothing. So whether you will be able to, match to bahut door ki baat hai (matching is a different game altogether) …whether you will even be able to pull off. Mujhe to lag raha tha koi cancel na kar de (I feared someone would cancel the project).”

Nupur, however, was all praises for her co-star Akshay Kumar. Revealing the thorough gentleman that Akshay is, Nupur revealed that the Rustom actor made sure that she was absolutely comfortable while shooting.

Nupur further said, “Thoda dar lagta hai as a newcomer. Wo darr sirf first scene tak tha. Second scene tak sir mujhe bahut hasa chuke they (I was scared, as a newcomer but it was only till we shot the first scene. By the second scene, Akshay sir had made me laugh a lot). Then I understood his vibe is really nice, he is very warm and I am gonna have a good time.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has an envious line-up of films with Good Newwz, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj Chauhan, Laxxmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi.

