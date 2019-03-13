Prithviraj Chauhan Biopic: A FRESH Update Of This Akshay Kumar Starrer!

Bollywood’s Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is known for doing some diverse roles, is all set to entertain us in the coming years. With a lot of exciting projects in his kitty, Akki has definitely left us craving for some entertainment and masala. Apart from Kesari, Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal, Akki will also be seen in another period film, Prithviraj Chauhan biopic.

Earlier, we had informed you about the biopic where Akshay had said that nothing’s finalised yet. He said, “That we are still finalising yet. We will start maybe by the end of next year.“ Ask him if he is excited or nervous to play the character, to which he joked that there he won’t need any prosthetics as it is in 2.0. The PadMan actor said, “I’m excited about it, but that doesn’t have any prosthetics in it (Laughs).”

When he was asked if he will gain weight for his role as the King was quite bulky, Akki being Akki, he had a quirky reply, “Was he? (Bulky) Tune dekha kya? (Laughs).”

Today, we met the Khiladi Kumar and asked him about the further update, he said, “The talks are on.” Well, if sources are to be believed, the official announcement will be made by Yash Raj Films in April.

He is all set to add another feather in his cap!

On the work front, Akshay’s Kesari is slated to hit the theatres on March 21, 2019.

