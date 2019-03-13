Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty announced their collaboration with a cop film, Sooryavanshi. The makers released two posters of the film and it shocked all the Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar fans out there.

On the poster of Sooryavanshi, the release date was printed as Eid 2020. This came as a huge shock as the festive occasion is always taken by Salman for his films.

There were speculations being made that Akki made a call to Salman to ask for blocking the Eid date. According to a Deccan Chronicle, Akshay called up his friend Salman Khan to seek his permission to release his film Sooryavanshi on Eid next year. Only after Salman gave a nod, Akshay went ahead with announcing the release of his film.

Today, when we met the Airlift actor during the Kesari promotions, he rubbished the news. Ask him he really called Salman to seek permission for the release, he said, “No, it is nothing like that.”

On the work front, Akshay is gearing up for Kesari’s release. He also has Housefull 4 and Good News releasing this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!