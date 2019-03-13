Captain Marvel Box Office Day 5 (India): Another Superhero Success In The Making!

Captain Marvel Box Office Day 5 (India): Its success at the box office has done nothing but proven the craze and demand of the superhero movies in the Indian market. Starring Brie Larson in the lead, the American superhero flick has connected well with the audiences here.

After taking one of the best Hollywood openings in India, Captain Marvel sustained really well over the weekend and pulled a decent number on its first Monday too. Now, on its day 5 i.e. Tuesday, the movie has added another 4.50 crores* making a grand 5-day total of 50.71 crores*.

Crossing the benchmark of 50 crores is a commendable achievement for this Brie Larson starrer, as it is facing stiff competition from Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla, which is doing amazing business.

Writer Rajat Aroraa, who has penned films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture, Azhar and Baadshaho, was ecstatic about getting to write dialogues for the Hindi dubbed version of the latest Marvel superhero film Captain Marvel.

“I was absolutely thrilled when I was approached to script the Hindi dialogues for ‘Captain Marvel‘. It is a very significant film being the first Marvel female superhero film and I have endeavoured to keep the emotions and essence of the film intact, while at the same time making it relevant for the Hindi audiences,” Aroraa said in a statement.

“I have always been a fan of Marvel superhero movie and I hope audiences enjoy my scripted vision and dialogues when they watch ‘Captain Marvel‘,” he added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!