T-Series VS PewDiePie: Twitteratis Troll The International Comedian With #MerePaasMaaHai

The digital war between Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and PewDiePie has become the talk of the Town, and netizens have immersed themselves in patriotic fever to support Bhushan Kumar.

In an attempt to take over the numero uno position on YouTube subscribers, T-Series and PewDiePie have been engaged in a race to win maximum subscribers.

Giving a befitting reply to the international comedian, tweeteratis have started trolling him with the hashtag “Mere Paas Maa Hai”.

Here’s what Twitteratis have to say:-

As the international comedian boasts of his jokes, views and freedom, Indian youth has dedicated themselves to showcase PewDiePie the power of Mata Sherawali with the trend #MerePaasMaaHai

Earlier, Bhushan Kumar made an emotional appeal to the Indian persuading everyone to help him put forth Bharat at number one.

Soon, the head honcho of T-Series received an immense support from celebrities as well as the common public resulting in a raise of subscribers.

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani, amongst others gave a shout-out to Bhushan Kumar’s movement of unification of Bharat.

Being the leading music company in the business, T-Series has carved a place for itself with films, songs as well as albums. Founded on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels, features songs and film trailers.

