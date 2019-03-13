Neither Don 3, Nor Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Next, Shah Rukh Khan To Make An Appearance In THIS Film?

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is making the news for all the right reasons. After surprising us with his looks, the actor has one more surprise for the fans. It is learned that superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Tamil star Suriya will be a part of this ambitious project.

According to a report by India Today, Rocketry being a multilingual movie, is to feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo in its Hindi version, while Suriya will essay the same character in Tamil version.

Since, both Shah Rukh and Suriya share a good bond with Madhavan, the chances of them being a part of the sci-fi movie are very high. Also, Khan’s recent release Zero featured Madhavan in a cameo role.

Directed by Madhavan, himself, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan. Narayanan is the former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO.

Actor R. Madhavan says getting the look of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan for Rocketry… was a “painfully long” process.

“The process took painfully long…about 2 days of sitting on a chair for 14 hours at a stretch,” Madhavan said in a statement.

“Initially it looked easy but later I realised how tough it was on the body,” he added.

The actor says getting the look right is “definitely half the battle won”.

“But the other half was really really tough because the age group I’m playing is around 70-75. Mr. Nambi is a very good-looking man and he has got his own charm and charisma so it took me around two-and-a-half years to actually imbibe him and learn how to walk like him.It wasn’t easy and it’s probably one of the toughest looks and characters I’ve had to pull off”.

