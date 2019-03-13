The Kapil Sharma Show: The Promo Of The Upcoming Adult Uncensored Video Will Hilariously Leave You In Tears

Kapil Sharma after his unfortunate sabbatical has made a grand comeback with his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The show is garnering massive love as well as TRP from the audiences, and the comedian-actor has now decided to release an uncensored video which includes adult jokes and the promo of it, itself cracks you up!

Kapil took to his Twitter account yesterday evening and shared the good news. He also shared that the video will be soon uploaded on YouTube.

He wrote, ” #uncensored #TheKapilSharmaShow #Tkss coming soon on my #youtube channel KapilSharmaK9″

Check out the videos here:

#thekapilsharmashow #uncensored coming soon on my #youtube channel KapilSharmaK9 Subscribe for a lot of unseen fun content 🤗 pic.twitter.com/WNNqB134EG — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 12, 2019

The video showcases various celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Suneil Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, Mika Singh amongst other who can be seen bursting into uncontrollable laughters. With jokes that definitely can’t be aired on the channel, the humour intensity is top-notch and it definitely deserves a watch. That’s exactly what Sharma is all in to give us! We can’t wait for it, how about you?

