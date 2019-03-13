With the 2019 elections coming closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi similar to his the 2014 unique social media strategies, has come up with something innovative this time too. Since today morning, Modi has stormed his Twitter account with posts urging all the renowned personalities from the industry to create voting awareness amongst citizens.

What was creative was the fact that he asked for support from the celebrities in their own filmy style – by incorporating the name of their movies in the text. For example, In a tweet mentioning Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, he wrote, “Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye.” He used a reference from Dum Lagake Haisha & Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Innovative much?

Similarly, for Salman Khan & Aamir Khan, he used the reference of Andaz Apna Apna as he wrote, “It is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country.”

Other celebrities whom he urged support from included Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Lata Mangeshkar, A.R. Rahman, Manoj Bajpayee, Shankar Mahadevan, Lata Mangeshkar amongst others.

Check out his tweets here:

My young friends @RanveerOfficial, @Varun_dvn & @vickykaushal09, Many youngsters admire you. It is time to tell them: Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

When @mangeshkarlata Didi, @sachin_rt and @arrahman say something, the nation takes note! I humbly request these remarkable personalities to inspire more citizens to come out and vote in the 2019 elections. A vote is a great way to make the people's voice heard. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Requesting @deepikapadukone, @aliaa08 and @AnushkaSharma to urge people to vote in large numbers for the coming elections. As renowned film personalities whose work is admired by many, I am sure their message will have a positive impact on our citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

The prolific Phogat sisters, @geeta_phogat, @BabitaPhogat, @PhogatRitu and @Phogat_Vinesh manifest the best of Indian sporting talent. We've seen you in the wrestling world. I urge you all to support the movement to ensure greater voter participation in the 'Chunavi Dangal.' — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @BajrangPunia, @shankar_live and @BajpayeeManoj, Your talent and skill has entertained millions, and made India proud. Your voice is respected widely. Please lend strength to our democracy by increasing voter awareness and inspiring people to vote. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @akshaykumar, @bhumipednekar and @ayushmannk, The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance. Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Voting is not only a right but it’s also a duty. Dear @BeingSalmanKhan and @aamir_khan, It is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because…its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). :) — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

