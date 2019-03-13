With the 2019 elections coming closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi similar to his the 2014 unique social media strategies, has come up with something innovative this time too. Since today morning, Modi has stormed his Twitter account with posts urging all the renowned personalities from the industry to create voting awareness amongst citizens.

What was creative was the fact that he asked for support from the celebrities in their own filmy style – by incorporating the name of their movies in the text. For example, In a tweet mentioning Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, he wrote, “Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye.” He used a reference from Dum Lagake Haisha & Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Innovative much?

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt - Narendra Modi In His FILMY Style Urges Entire B'Town To Create Voting Awareness
Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt & More – Narendra Modi Goes FILMY To Urge The Voters!

Similarly, for Salman Khan & Aamir Khan, he used the reference of Andaz Apna Apna as he wrote, “It is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country.”

Other celebrities whom he urged support from included Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Lata Mangeshkar, A.R. Rahman, Manoj Bajpayee, Shankar Mahadevan, Lata Mangeshkar amongst others.

Check out his tweets here:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here