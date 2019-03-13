Kalank VS The Flash; Background Score – COPIED Or INSPIRED?

After releasing the posters, the makers of Kalank launched the teaser of it in an event yesterday. Right after the teaser came out, it took over the social media by storm. Kalank stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha in the pivotal roles.

Post the release; it was being compared to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films. Just like SLB films, Kalank too has a grand canvas and it is surely a visual treat.

Not only the grandeur, but it seems the background score too is inspired from superhero series, The Flash. One of the Twitter users took to his account and wrote about the same. He tweeted, “Ye #KalankTeaser me The Flash ka BGM daal diya hai Indian version bana kar.”

Ye #KalankTeaser me The Flash ka BGM daal diya hai Indian version bana kar — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 12, 2019

Well, if you don’t trust us, check out The Flash’s theme here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Sanjay and Madhuri have collaborated for Kalank after almost two decades. Yesterday, at the teaser launch, the Bhoomi actor expressed his wish to work with Madhuri in future too. He said, “Jaise main already keh chuka hu ki bahut acha laga bahut samay baad inke sath kaam karke. Yehi koshish karunga ki jyada kaam kar saku inke sath. (I feel happy that I got to work with her after so long. And I would try to work with her more).”

Kalank is slated to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019.

