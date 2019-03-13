Ajay Devgn Finds His Leading Lady In This Talented Actress!

After wrapping up the ambitious project, Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn to kick start the shoot for the sports biopic. The film is based on Indian football player Syed Abdul Rahim and marks the first collaboration of Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma and Devgn. Reportedly, the South actress Keerthy Suresh has roped in to play the leading lady in the biopic.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Keerthy Suresh will portray the character of Rahim’s wife. Keerthy has worked in several Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films and shared about playing challenging roles in the career. “Syed Abdul Rahim’s story is a forgotten chapter in Indian history and I am glad that the makers are telling it through a film”, the actress adds.

Boney Kapoor, one of the producers of the biopic, states that “Keerthy is one of the most successful actresses in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. Her presence would give us an enhanced reach in the Southern belt.”

When asked if it will be bilingual one, Kapoor added, “It is not being planned as a bilingual but as a Hindi feature film. It’s a fabulous story with a pan-India reach, and has the potential to be one of the biggest films that will break the language barrier.”

Kapoor further stated that the biopic to be shot in Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai and two abroad locations from Rome, Melbourne and Jakarta.

The biopic revolves around Syed Abdul Rahim, who is regarded as the architect of Indian football and his tenure is termed as the ‘golden age’ of Indian football.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!