Avengers: Endgame is all set to end one beautiful, destructive era of superheroes. But they’re nothing without their villains and let’s visit few of the very best bad guys from Hollywood (Even outside the Superhero genre).

Joker – The Dark Knight

Definitely, undoubtedly, without any two thoughts, the best bad guy ever to come out of any cinema over the world. Heath Ledger’s Joker is more than being a villain, his character sketch is still looked upon by the aspiring filmmakers. He set a bar that no one, yet, has gone even close as far bad guys are concerned.

Thanos – Avengers Infinity War

The character of Josh Brolin (Thanos) is the most worked upon the character in the film. The makers have given him different shades which at times also make you empathetic for him. The major final show-off between him and the Avengers will surely go down in the books as one of the best action scenes ever executed.

Silva – Skyfall

The Academy Award winner Javier Bardem couldn’t have done better as the oily, crafty and bitter Silva. His character was also referenced in 2015’s James Bond film Spectre where the criminal organising Spectre establishes a connection with Silva and he’s shown as a member.

Bane – The Dark Knight Rises

Tom Hardy as Bane may have shown his face only once throughout the film, but the menace and personality in his voice are enough. That turbulent voice hype up the chills of his character. But, full marks for bravery to the makers who had Tom Hardy to the cast and decided to hide his face for his character.

Cipher – Fast and Furious 8

Charlize Theron as Cipher is the best thing that happens to this film. She is deliciously evil and looks extremely sexy in her blonde avatar. People just loved her in her entry scene. She clearly doesn’t need to get behind the wheel to make an impact here.

Loki – The Avengers

The Prince Of Lies, the God Of Mischief, Son Of Odin – Loki Of Asgard. Definitely one of the coolest bad guys sketched. A mixture of humour and style, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is a favourite of many millennials and his character was immensely developed in Thor: Ragnarok.

Green Goblin – Spiderman

The one dialogue that still resonates in the mind of moviegoers is, “The one thing they love more than a hero is to see a hero fail, fall, die trying. In spite of everything you’ve done for them, eventually, they will hate you.” Green Goblin, from a high-tech jet glider to a weirdly satisfying green suit, has everything making him a cool bad guy.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!