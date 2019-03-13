Zero Becomes The Best Selling Movie On Google Play; Beats Hollywood Biggies!

Shah Rukh Khan might have the passable year of 2018 but that didn’t affect his stardom a bit across the online platforms. Talking about his mega release Zero, the movie is doing wonders lately. After a disastrous run in theatres, the romantic drama is fetching love amongst the online viewers.

Made on a hefty budget, Zero tanked miserably at the box office given the negative campaigning across the social media and mixed reviews. It earned a lifetime collection of about 98 crores and finished under 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Now despite being bashed heavily with the negative remarks, Zero has met with the warm reception on Google Play store. Surprisingly, it has become Bollywood’s best selling movie on the store with mostly positive reviews from the users. It is also the second best seller in the world after Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Besides Shah Rukh, Zero also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in key roles.

Youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai lavished praises on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in his latest release Zero.

Shah Rukh plays a vertically challenged man Bauua Singh in the movie directed by Aanand L. Rai and also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Malala, who watched the film on Friday posted a video message on social media and said: “Hello Shah Rukh Khan, it was very nice to watch your movie, it was very entertaining and my whole family loved it.”

