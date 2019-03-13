SAD NEWS! Akshay Kumar Denies Currently Being A Part Of Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri is one of the most loved and adored films of all time. Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, it tickled our funny bone. Recently, the excitement skyrocketed as Hera Pheri 3 was announced and it was being said that the trio will be reuniting for it.

Fans went crazy after this news broke out. Also, director Indra Kumar, who is riding high on the success of his film Total Dhamaal, recently confirmed the news.

Kumar had said, “I’m happy that the favourite trio is coming back together. We start the film towards the end of this year. It’s currently being scripted. I was completely cut off from that project for the last three months because I was busy with Total Dhamaal.” When asked if will have VFX like his last project Total Dhamaal, Kumar said, “So, it will definitely be bigger and better and involve heavy VFX. I’m expecting people to enjoy the film as much.”

Today, we met the Khiladi Kumar, who is currently promoting his film Kesari, where he simply denied the news of being a part of Hera Pheri 3. On being asked about the development of the film and whether he has signed it, he said, “Abhi tak toh kuch bhi nahi (Laughs). I haven’t signed it yet.”

This is definitely very sad for all the fans as well as movie buffs!

While filmmaker Priyadarshan had directed the first film Hera Pheri, late actor-writer-director Neeraj Vora had helmed the 2006 sequel, Phir Hera Pheri. Both the films performed well at the box office too.

