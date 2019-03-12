Kesari: Have You Watched 300? Are You An Indian? Akshay Kumar Has Something To Say!

Superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to rule the screens, as the anticipated Kesari releases on March 21st. The period drama depicts one of the bravest battles fought in the history, Battle Of Saragarhi. It is the tale of 21 Sikh soldiers, who fought against the 10,000 Afghan invaders. In a recent interview to the daily, Akshay talked in detail about the Saragarhi and reference with Hollywood’s 300.

In an interview with DNA, Akshay Kumar talked about essaying the main character in Kesari and the Battle of Saragarhi. He states, “I feel extremely lucky that I’ve got an opportunity to be an actor, do such a film (like Kesari) and show it to people, so they can understand. I would like children, students and the youth to watch it, so they can learn about the history as well as the bravery of our soldiers and what happened in the Battle of Saragarhi, which took place on September 12, 1897. Twenty-one Sikh soldiers fought against thousands of Afghans. The battle started at about 9 am and went on till about 6.30 pm.”

“It was used as a point to send and receive messages, like a communication centre of that time. Then there was also the border, which was not very far from it. The Afghans wanted to come in quickly and take over India. They thought they would capture Saragarhi in no time, before the British Army and the other Sikh soldiers would hear of it and come in as reinforcements. The invaders presumed they would finish the 21 Sikh soldiers in half an hour or so, but the battle was fought all day. Consequently, the other forces got to know and came in”, he further adds.

The actor also made a reference of Hollywood’s 300 by quoting, “We know about the Gerard Butler-starrer. But each of us (especially Indians) should also make it a point to know about the 1897 battle.”

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is slated to release on 21st March 2019.

