Captain Marvel Box Office Day 4 (India): Monday Blues? What’s That For One Of The Most Powerful Superheroes!

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel had a smooth take-off in India with the superhero film raking in 40.71 crores at the box office in its opening weekend. On Monday too, the movie saw some good numbers coming in.

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel introduces the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) first standalone, female-franchise title character, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, essayed by Larson. It opened in India on Friday.

According to a statement, the film earned 15.49 crores (GBOC — Gross box office collection) on day one, 16.79 crores GBOC on day two and 16.19 crores GBOC on day three, taking the total to Rs 48.47 crores.

After enjoying a bountiful of the weekend, the film added another 5.50 crores* on first Monday, taking the total to 46.21 crores* nett. Though the drop is noticeable, its still a better number considering the stiff competition from Badla.

Set in the 1990s, “Captain Marvel” follows Danvers‘ journey as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Based on the comic book series, first published in 1967, “Captain Marvel” is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn with Annette Benin and Jude Law.

With an impressive $153 million debut in North America, Disney’s MCU title totalled a global opening weekend of $455 million, or the sixth highest global debut and the biggest opening of 2019, surpassing the entire top 10 total of the same weekend last year, reported variety.com.

Disney distribution chief Cathleen Taff said the results show that “Captain Marvel” again tapped into the worldwide fan base for MCU movies and credited Marvel president Feige with expanding the diversity of superheroes, with Larson as the first female lead character.

