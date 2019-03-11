Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: Still Adding Numbers To Its Already Mammoth Total!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is continuing its glorious run at the box office. The movie is currently in its 9th week and despite several releases, it has managed some decent amount over the weekend.

After the end of the 9th weekend, Uri: The Surgical Strike has put a grand total of 242.27 crores. Though the action-adventure drama dipped considerably during weekdays, it picked up massively on Saturday and Sunday. It’s quiet unbelievable that despite other releases like Total Dhamaal, Luka Chuppi, Captain Marvel and Badla, running successfully in theatres, this Aditya Dhar directorial is still finding a chunk of audiences.

With its pace slowing down during the weekdays, it will be interesting to see that how much the movie adds to its total before folding up the theatrical journey.

Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar says casting Vicky Kaushal as a solo hero was a risk, and they tackled it by allocating the movie a suitable budget.

“Casting Vicky Kaushal as a solo hero was a risk in itself. We made the film with the kind of budget that would be reasonable for a film with Vicky in the lead,” Dhar said.

For the director, “Uri” was a Godsent.

“It became a mission where every member of the team gave his best, and then some more. For example, the actor Dhairya who played the Sikh soldier Sartaj was not a Sikh. But he practiced how to be one and lived two weeks in a Gurudwara. The facilities and the freedom provided by our producer Ronnie Screwvala was beyond anything I could’ve imagined,” he said.

