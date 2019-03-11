WHAT? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was Once Rejected By Mahesh Bhatt For This Reason

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will be seen as a photographer in Ritesh Batra’s Photograph, was once rejected by Mahesh Bhatt to play a photographer in his film.

The actor narrated the incident when he was asked about his portfolio where in he said he got rejected because he looked fairer in the picture.

In the 2000s when Nawazuddin Siddiqui came to Mumbai for the first time, he was struggling for auditions and got a portfolio clicked by a studio called Sandeepan. As the low light complimented his face he looked fairer in the picture.

Sharing his experience he said that, “I got selected for the first time for a song but when they called me in the office the director in front of me she asked where is Nawaz? I told her I am Nawaz and then I didn’t get selected for the song”

Earlier, director Ritesh Batra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui wore masks of Nawazuddin’s face while Sanya Malhotra posed for pictures at the song launch.

The trailer brings to screen a sweet, innocent, and refreshing chemistry with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra’s first association.

The film presents an unusual pairing of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, intriguing the audience to witness the refreshing chemistry. Nawazuddin who has given the industry some characters which will live on forever is set to deliver yet another interesting performance.

The reunion of Ritesh Batra and Nawaduddin Siddiqui has created a big buzz in the fans for another path-breaking film. Whereas Sanya who gave a big Box office Blockbuster Badhaai Ho last year is all set to start her new year with the award-winning director Ritesh Batra.

Written and directed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph is presented by Amazon Studious in association with The Match Factory and is slated to release in India on 15th March 2019.

