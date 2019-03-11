Luka Chuppi Box Office: 150% Of ROI; Attains The SUPER HIT Status!

Luka Chuppi Box Office: The year 2019 has continued its winning trend with Luka Chuppi at the box office. The Kartik Aaryan – Kriti Sanon starrer is the third movie after Uri: The Surgical Strike and Gully Boy, to get a super hit tag by acquiring a huge Return Of Investment (ROI) of over 150%.

Luka Chuppi remained strong during the weekdays and further gathered momentum during its second weekend. The movie made on a controlled budget of 25 crores, posted an impressive total of 67.36 crores in 10 days flat.

With 67.36 crores, Luka Chuppi has earned an ROI of 42.36 crores, equivalent to 169.44% ROI. The profit of over 150% in the Koimoi’s Bollywood Most Profitable Films Of 2019, has earned a super hit verdict for the movie.

The list is topped by Uri: The Surgical Strike and Gully Boy with a profit of over 860% and 169% respectively.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Luka Chuppi is also the second consecutive box office success for Kartik Aaryan, after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Actor Kartik Aaryan says social media helped him find his way into Bollywood.

“I think social media has helped me out to become an actor. It was through Facebook and Google that I used to look out for auditions,” Kartik said.

“Because I didn’t know anyone so I used to search for it, I used to type keywords like ‘actors required’ or ‘casting calls’ on Facebook and Google,” he added.

Kartik opened up about his journey in Bollywood when he appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee with Karana’, which is aired on Star World, read a statement.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!