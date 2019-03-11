Total Dhamaal Box Office (Worldwide): 200 Crores+ In 17 Days, BEATS This Akshay Kumar Movie

After Uri: The Surgical Strike and Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal is the latest entrant of 200 crore club in worldwide collections at the box office. Ajay Devgn starrer managed to entertain the audience in India and overseas, despite being panned by the critics. It has also surpassed the collections of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2.

At the end of the third weekend, Total Dhamaal has managed to put a healthy total of 141.01 crores nett and 166.39 crores gross in India. In its 17 days of theatrical run, with overseas figures of 38.38 crores gross, the comic caper has raked in a worldwide collection of 204.77 crores gross.

With 204.77 crores, the just arrived Total Dhamaal has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 (200.64 crores) in the worldwide earners’ list. Today, it is expected to beat Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania (206.95 crores) in the list.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal is the third installment of Dhamaal franchise. It features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey, in key roles.

Filmmaker Indra Kumar recently said it was his team’s decision to prevent the release of Total Dhamaal in Pakistan.

The cast of the third instalment of ‘Dhamaal‘ franchise, announced that movie will not release in Pakistan in the wake of the terror attack on CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Standing by the decision, Indra Kumar told IANS: “Being a part of the Indian film industry, it’s me and my team’s way of protest against the heinous terror attack.

“The whole team including actors Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, mutually decided and came to the conclusion of abandoning the release of the film in Pakistan,” he added.

