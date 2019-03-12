T-Series VS PewDiePie: Almost 23000 Subscriptions Away, Salman Khan & Ajay Devgn Jump Into The Battleground!

Superstar Salman Khan has recently joined the force to make T-Series’ YouTube channel number one.

Ever since Bhushan Kumar has urged people to make the world’s biggest YouTube channel, fans as well as Bollywood celebs have left no stone unturned in lending their support to make Bharat number one.

Appealing to create a historic moment Bhushan Kumar had earlier said, “There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World’s No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr. Gulshan Kumar’s dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It’s a historic moment for all of us. So let’s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud.”

Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Tulsi Kumar, Armaan Malik , Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Aparshakti Khurana to name a few had lent their support earlier.

BHARAT WINS YOUTUBE

Doston ,T Series ke YouTube channel ko Subscribe Kar Bharat ko jeetaaiye .#bharatwinsyoutube

Subscribe NOW ..

https://t.co/0a5GvyIKbs — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 11, 2019

Almost there… @TSeries YouTube channel Number 1 in the world: https://t.co/6Hz12y7as9 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 11, 2019

This will be a proud moment for India 🇮🇳 T-Series is on the brink of becoming the biggest YouTube Channel in the World 🌟 Congratulations bro @its_bhushankumar and the entire team @TSeries

Let’s all subscribe to ensure #BharatWinsYouTube https://t.co/BoU0cDq6MB — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) March 11, 2019

Being the leading music company in the business, T-Series has carved a place for itself with films, songs as well as albums. Founded on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels, features songs and film trailers.

T-Series is associated with the music industry since the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalogue of music across languages and genre.

