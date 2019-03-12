Superstar Salman Khan has recently joined the force to make T-Series’ YouTube channel number one.

Ever since Bhushan Kumar has urged people to make the world’s biggest YouTube channel, fans as well as Bollywood celebs have left no stone unturned in lending their support to make Bharat number one.

Appealing to create a historic moment Bhushan Kumar had earlier said, “There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World’s No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr. Gulshan Kumar’s dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It’s a historic moment for all of us. So let’s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud.”

Superstar Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan, Arjun Kapoor and many others in support to make Bharat number one
T-Series VS PewDiePie: Almost 23000 Subscriptions Away, Salman Khan & Ajay Devgn Jump Into The Battleground!

Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Tulsi Kumar, Armaan Malik , Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Aparshakti Khurana to name a few had lent their support earlier.

Being the leading music company in the business, T-Series has carved a place for itself with films, songs as well as albums. Founded on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels, features songs and film trailers.

T-Series is associated with the music industry since the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalogue of music across languages and genre.

